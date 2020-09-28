READ: President Trump's Letter to Governors About COVID

President Donald Trump on Monday sent a letter to all 50 of America's governors informing them that rapid point-of-care tests for the Wuhan coronavirus are now available. More than 100 million tests will be sent to governors throughout the nation. An emphasis will be given to areas impacted by natural disasters, assisted living centers, nursing homes, Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Native American communities.

Below is the full letter:

September 28, 2020

To America's Governors,

Over the last seven months, my Administration has worked tirelessly with Governors to respond to COVID-19. Through our work together, we have built a robust COVID-19 testing ecosystem, and I am pleased to be providing additional rapid point-of-care tests to continue to enhance our Nation's testing system.

In March, I challenged American biotechnology companies to develop a rapid, inexpensive, and accurate test. Abbott Laboratories has now developed. My Administration recently announced the purchase of 150 million Abbott Laboratories BinaxNOW rapid point-of-care tests. I am especially proud these tests are being Made in America, by Americans, and for Americans. Moreover, the swabs used for this test are available because of my Administration's use of the Defense Production Act (DPA) to invest in domestic manufacturing. This is major development that will help save more lives by further protecting America's most vulnerable and allowing our country to get Americans back to work and children back to school.

Last week, we began deploying BinaxNOW rapid point-of-care tests to our Nation's higher-risk vulnerable populations. This included distributing tests to those impacted by natural disasters as well as to assisted living centers, nursing homes, HBCUs, and Native American communications. We will provide you a list of previous distribution locations in your state this week. My Administration will provide continual supplies of BinaxNOW tests for vulnerable populations through the end of the year.

In addition, we will be deploying 100 million tests to our Nation's Governors free of charge between now and the end of the year. The tests will begin deploying this week, and Street will be responsible for distributing and administering them. We hope you will use them in ways to further open up your states by protecting vulnerable people. For example, we all want our children to be physically back in school, so we are encouraged that many States are considering prioritizing these tests to support in-person education by testing teachers, aides, and administrators, particularly those at high-risk. Tests can also be used for frontline healthcare workers, those living in households with high-risk individuals, emergency responders, and those in high-risk communities, including African Americans and Hispanic American communities, or in any other way your States deem to be appropriate.

The United States is leading the world in testing, and we will continue to take a whole-of-America approach that harness industry and innovation to ensure America continues to save as many lives as possible. My Administration will continue to collaborate with States in our battle to defeat the virus until we have complete victory.

Thank you for your partnership to serve our fellow citizens.

Sincerely,

Donald J. Trump