Why CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp Says 'Being a Republican Is Going to Be Illegal Soon'

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – One of the things that has become clear while traveling throughout Michigan, especially in the central part of the state, is that the Silent Majority really is alive and well. They are afraid to show their support for President Donald Trump, whether that's by displaying a yard sign or saying they plan to vote for him come November. Matt Schlapp, the Chairman of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), said part of that is because "they feel isolated" and that's in large part due to the mainstream media.

"What I think people really need is to get out and be with other Trump supporters because I think they feel very isolated. They feel isolated at their jobs. There's no conversations around any water coolers because everyone's so afraid of the consequences for being a conservative, being a Trump supporter or being a Republican," Schlapp told Townhall. "I keep telling people it's almost like being a Republican is going to be illegal pretty soon."

According to the CPAC Chairman, there are portions of the Republican Party platform that Democrats would consider to be "hate speech."

"What's agitating everybody in our democracy is that fact that you used to be able to have these conversations" and now that is no longer the case.

Schlapp pointed to outlets like CNN, as "Pravada," especially when it comes to selecting a Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"It's cancerous to our democracy. When I think people who come out here I always think there are probably nine others that would like to but they just don't know," Schlapp said. "Is there going to be violence, for instance?"