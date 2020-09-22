Whoa: Two Co-Hosts of 'The View' Admit SCOTUS Defeat

Joy Behar and Whoop Goldberg, two co-hosts of "The View," on Tuesday admitted that Democrats have lost Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court. Instead of focusing on trying to change Republicans' mind about pushing through President Donald Trump's nominee, their focus is on this election cycle and the Senate in particular.

“You know, I was thinking about the Supreme Court, because we’ve lost that battle. I don’t want to talk about the Republicans anymore. We’ve lost the battle," she said, defeated. "That doesn’t mean we lost the Senate. These are the states up for grabs: Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.”

"Arizona, too," Meghan McCain chimed in.

"And Arizona, too. Those states could become Democratic, help the Democrats to win the Senate," Behar explained.

According to "The View" cohost, she's not as worried about the Supreme Court because she's postmenopausal, wealthy, white woman.

"It's for those people who are not privileged that we have to worry about. That is who you're voting for," Behar said.

Whoopi Goldberg followed, saying she agreed with Behar's analysis of the situation.

"... As Joy said, I concur. This is a done deal so I'm not going to worry about it. I'm not worried about it because, frankly, whatever is going to happen is going to happen and I'm going to worry about the stuff I can control, like making sure people get out and vote," Goldberg said.

Goldberg inferred that Republicans are nervous about November's election results, which is why they're scrambling to vote on President Trump's nominee.