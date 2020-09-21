ICYMI: Apparently Drinking On-Air Is Acceptable If You're a Triggered MSNBC Guest

New York Magazine's Rebecca Traister had a breakdown this weekend when talking about Republicans' desire to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court. In fact, it was so triggering for her that she was seen taken drinking red wine.

“This moment should not be a moment at which anybody thinks it is over. That’s an instinct I have had it within the past hour," she said, clearly trying to hold back tears. "One of the easiest things to think in this moment is 'Well, that’s it. It is done.' Right? It cannot be. It is only done if everybody says, 'Well it’s done. There is nothing we can do.'"

According to Traister, there was a "breaking of how this country works" when Senate Republicans decided not to hold a vote on President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland.

"There has been a denialism, including in the Democratic Party, about how hard Republicans were willing to fight to get what they wanted. And those who are horrified and chilled to their bones tonight, in addition to being agonizingly sad, and scared, need to remember that what got us to this moment was a right-wing that was willing to fight hard as hell over a period of decades," she explained.

Hayes interrupted the conversation for breaking news, that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said the full Senate would vote on President Trump's nominee. When the screen went back to the MSNBC guest, she was seen taking a gulp of wine.

What's even worse is her fellow Democrat cohorts (and Rick Wilson) gave her kudos for the move.

.@rtraister is drinking wine on MSNBC because it's that kind of night. — Scott Porch (@ScottPorch) September 19, 2020

Like anyone on TV these days hasn't had wine on the air. https://t.co/vMpG9pwShF — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 20, 2020

Let's be clear here: There is no one to blame in this scenario except Ruth Bader Ginsburg herself. She could have retired under President Barack Obama. She wanted someone with a progressive background to take over her seat and to carry on her legacy. She could have made sure that was a reality. And it would have been had she stepped away from the High Court before he left office. Instead, RBG decided to toss the dice and gamble. She thought she could make it through until President Trump was out of office. Unfortunately for her and the Democrats, that didn't happen. Now they're having to deal with the repercussions of that decision.

The fact that someone went on live cable news and had a mental breakdown isn't something that should be applauded. It's something that should be concerning. At what point do these people start to realize that maybe – just maybe – they should be getting someone who is acting like this some help? If this drives you to tears and drinking during an interview, there is a pretty big likelihood a bit of counseling might be helpful.

Then again, folks, this is what Trump Derangement Syndrome looks like.