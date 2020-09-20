Supreme Court

Dems' Take on Scalia's Death Is Coming Back to Haunt Them

Democrats have displayed yet another bit of hypocrisy when they continually say Republicans in the Senate should allow the next president to decide who replaces Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. 

Remember when they wanted the Senate to vote and appoint Judge Merrick Garland to replace Justice Antonin Scalia? Democrats continually pushed the issue, saying Garland deserved a vote. Scalia was a conservative powerhouse, just like RBG was a titan for progressives. Why is it okay, in their mind, to replace a conservative justice with a liberal one but not the other way around?

President Barack Obama pushed HARD for the Senate to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court. He pushed the issue especially hard right before the 2016 election. These are just some of the tweets he continually put out during that timeframe (but you get the idea):

In fact, Joe Bide even made the argument that Justice Kennedy was considered during a presidential election year (which is even more proof that President Trump should have his pick):

