Dems' Take on Scalia's Death Is Coming Back to Haunt Them

Democrats have displayed yet another bit of hypocrisy when they continually say Republicans in the Senate should allow the next president to decide who replaces Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Remember when they wanted the Senate to vote and appoint Judge Merrick Garland to replace Justice Antonin Scalia? Democrats continually pushed the issue, saying Garland deserved a vote. Scalia was a conservative powerhouse, just like RBG was a titan for progressives. Why is it okay, in their mind, to replace a conservative justice with a liberal one but not the other way around?

Attn GOP: Senate has confirmed 17 #SCOTUS justices in presidential election years. #DoYourJob pic.twitter.com/Mdm0P5SRC4 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 23, 2016

Reviewing @SCOTUSnom's questionnaire ahead of our meeting tomorrow. Senate Republicans must join us & #DoYourJob pic.twitter.com/BxDylFti2E — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) May 17, 2016

Heading to the Senate floor now to tell the @SenateGOP: #DoYourJob & give judicial nominees a vote. Watch: https://t.co/h7zRAFfpKr — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 7, 2016

Today I joined the @SenateDems at the Supreme Court to tell the GOP: #DoYourJob on a #SCOTUS nominee. pic.twitter.com/hVjX9KfnYj — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 25, 2016

.@POTUS has fulfilled his constitutional duty–now Senate Republicans must fulfill theirs #DoYourJob pic.twitter.com/YOJIzyl37F — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) March 16, 2016

It’s been 5 months since Merrick Garland’s nomination. His absence has created a void in our justice system. The Senate must act. #DoYourJob — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 16, 2016

President Barack Obama pushed HARD for the Senate to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court. He pushed the issue especially hard right before the 2016 election. These are just some of the tweets he continually put out during that timeframe (but you get the idea):

Enough of the shameless partisanship, Senators. #DoYourJob and fill the Supreme Court vacancy. pic.twitter.com/vIQY0bivo4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 22, 2016

After thirty years in Congress, Senator, this should not be your proudest accomplishment. https://t.co/FwGAJsBCoo #DoYourJob pic.twitter.com/TIL8ISwdKd — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 30, 2016

There has never been a more qualified nominee, Senate leaders. He deserves a fair hearing and a vote. #DoYourJob pic.twitter.com/qtzcY3iwyl — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 30, 2016

The Supreme Court must remain above politics. Judge Garland needs a hearing and a vote. #DoYourJob pic.twitter.com/eVSPSIFNpB — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 11, 2016

Judge Garland is just as qualified now as he was in 1997, Senate leaders. It's time to #DoYourJob. pic.twitter.com/j1lEkdMYV6 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 11, 2016

Senate leaders have undercut the functionality of the Supreme Court, and that's unacceptable. #DoYourJob pic.twitter.com/5HFXhgTMoP — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 13, 2016

The American Bar Association gave Judge Garland its highest rating. Senate leaders: #DoYourJob and fill the #SCOTUS vacancy. pic.twitter.com/4yseqnOBX4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 14, 2016

Senate leaders are blocking the Supreme Court nomination for their own political gain—don't be silent: https://t.co/OMdTVim0TC #DoYourJob — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 17, 2016

The need for a ninth justice is undeniably clear. #DoYourJob pic.twitter.com/L1EBgNbh3Q — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 19, 2016

In fact, Joe Bide even made the argument that Justice Kennedy was considered during a presidential election year (which is even more proof that President Trump should have his pick):