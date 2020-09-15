Cast of a Popular TV Show Are Coming Together to Fundraise for Democrats

The cast of "Parks and Recreation" are coming together to fundraise for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. The Badger State is a major swing state this election cycle, along with Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota and North Carolina.

Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt), Aubrey Plaza (April Ludgate), Amy Poehler (Leslie Knope), Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson), Jim O'Heir (Jerry Gergich), Retta (Donna Meagle), and show creator Michael Schur will host a livestream on Thursday. The Wisconsin Democratic Party has also teased "special guests" who will be participating.