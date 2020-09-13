Kind of Late: Dr. Fauci Reveals His Daily Routine to Boost His Immune System

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force on Saturday revealed that he has a daily routine that helps boost a person's immune system. The goal, he says, is to help fight off infections, something most Americans have tried to do since the start of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.

During an Instagram Live video with actress Jennifer Garner on Thursday, Fauci said he takes Vitamin C and Vitamin D on a daily basis. He recommended Americans do the same.

"If you're deficient in vitamin D, that does have an impact on your susceptibility to infection. I would not mind recommending, and I do it myself, taking vitamin D supplements," he said. "The other vitamin that people take is vitamin C because it's a good antioxidant, so if people want to take a gram or so of vitamin C, that would be fine."

Gardner asked if there are other things that parents can do, like give their kids foods, such as spinach or elderberry syrup, to help boost their immune system. The NIAID head said no.

"Forget about them," Fauci said. "Any of the other concoctions and herbs I would not do."

According to Business Insider, those who are Vitamin D deficient face a greater likelihood of contracting infections, like the Wuhan coronavirus. To make matters even worse, we're heading into the fall and winter season, when people are indoors more and receive less natural Vitamin D from sunlight.

It would have been nice if people like Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx encouraged Americans to do this months ago. Many people were doing this anyway, especially once the pandemic began, but others could have benefited hearing it directly from the experts. It would be a nice alternative from constantly being lectured about wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.