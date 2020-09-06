Wealthy New Yorker Was Arrested for Rioting. Here's Who She's Politically Connected to.

Eight Black Lives Matter rioters were arrested on Saturday for causing roughly $100,000 in damages to businesses in New York City. The damage came during a protest organized by the groups known as the “New Afrikan Black Panther Party” and the “Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement.” They all face charges of rioting and possession of graffiti instruments. One faces two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement protesters geared up in Black Bloc take over NYC Streets carrying a “Death to America” and “Free All Prisoners” banners



Chants of “every city, every town, burn the precinct to the ground” pic.twitter.com/RXX9vHCDLX — barely informed with elad ??????? (@elaadeliahu) September 4, 2020

Protesters leave behind a burning dumpster fire pic.twitter.com/9l9XMGQSAk — barely informed with elad ??????? (@elaadeliahu) September 4, 2020

Smashed windows and graffiti on New York City banks pic.twitter.com/3KRyCQCXEe — barely informed with elad ??????? (@elaadeliahu) September 5, 2020

EXCLUSIVE: As protestors take to the streets of New York, a small group of troublemakers are seen smashing windows. We know of at least 8 arrests tonight. One store worker says he understands the protests, but doesn’t get the destruction of property - 11p @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/vr4z76ZqQn — Adam Harding (@HardingReports) September 5, 2020

One of the arrested, 20-year-old Clara Kraebber, is a wealthy Rice University student. In fact, her father is a professor with the Columbia University Department of Psychiatry. Her mother owns an architect firm in Manhattan that has worked on projects at Columbia and NYU.

Her family is so wealthy that a few years ago they purchased a $1.8 million apartment in the Upper East Side. They also own a second home in Connecticut.

Who better to hit the streets and demand societal change than a rich kid who knows nothing about struggling? Law enforcement officers seemed to have the same opinion.

"I wonder how her rich parents feel about their daughter. How would they feel if they graffitied their townhouse? This girl should be the poster child for white privilege, growing up on the Upper East Side and another home in Connecticut," a law enforcement source told the New York Post. "This is the height of hypocrisy."

The real kicker, however, is that Kraebber worked for Beto O'Rourke's failed senate campaign in 2018, when he attempted to oust Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). She also donated $121 to the Rice Young Democrats PAC, Fox News reported.

She was a Beto staffer and her dad is a Columbia professor. She was contacted at their second estate in Connecticut. Weird way to rebel there comrade. https://t.co/FJA0l7FuKj — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 6, 2020

Wealthy Democrat staffers are out rioting in New York so I can see why The NY Times wants to stay away from all this. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 6, 2020

The damage these people caused has harmed those who are simply trying to do their job.

"It's disheartening," Jason Liang, a worker in one of the damaged buildings told NBC New York. "You have the right to do whatever you want, but why do you have to hurt other people's property?"