Biden Adviser's Pathetic Response to Staffers Backing Bail Fund for 'Protestors'

Since the death of George Floyd back in May, the Biden campaign has stood alongside Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioters. Instead of condemning their actions – particularly the looting, fires and demolishing of small businesses – Biden's team decided to defend them, saying that they're "peaceful protestors." Some staffers even went so far as to donate to a fund to bail the "protestors" out of jail.

Symone Sanders, a Senior Adviser to the Biden-Harris campaign, doubled down on the "peaceful protestors" point of view during an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier on Sunday.

Baier asked if roughly a dozen campaign staffers regretted donating to a bail fund for "protestors," especially after one of the offenders was rearrested for a "serious crime." Of course, Sanders couldn't answer the question.

"Bret, it was not and has not been our campaign position of bailing anyone out, so I'm unsure specifically what you're speaking to," she replied.

The host reminded Sanders that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) previously encouraged Americans to donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, the bail fund for so-called protestors.

"So, look. I think you asked a good question. Do we condemn the violence? And the answer is yes. Now, protesting – we have to make a clear distinction between protesting and violence – to be clear, as Vice President Biden has said though, burning communities, looting communities, is not protesting. That's violence," Sanders explained. "We condemn that in all forms but protesting peacefully is necessary, it's American and folks should be raising their voices in this moment."

WATCH: Senior Advisor to Joe Biden, Symone Sanders dodges on whether Biden campaign staffers regret bailing out violent criminals from jail. pic.twitter.com/w4Y0MTt6fK — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) September 6, 2020

Although Biden has condemned violence in its entirety, he hasn't condemned Antifa specifically.

"Bret, the vice president has been very clear. He condemns all forms of violence And, frankly, what you heard him say in the speech that he gave on Monday of last week, was it doesn't matter what political party you belong to. It doesn't matter what your political beliefs are. Violence is wrong," Sanders said.

Amazingly, Sanders believes President Trump has failed to condemn violence.

"In this moment, he is calling for calm and he has also noted throughout the week, Bret, that he asked the president to join him in condemning violence regardless of who is causing it."

"Joe Biden has been very clear. I do believe it's Donald Trump who has not," she said.

This morning Symone Sanders like Joe Biden would not condemn Antifa. pic.twitter.com/TIg9P3PwqH — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) September 6, 2020

How is it that Symone Sanders believes Trump hasn't condemned violence? He's been talking about it for months. He has talked about needing law and order in our nation. He has repeatedly tweeted "LAW & ORDER!" He's also told mayors and governors to call in the national guard to quell riots in places like Seattle and Kenosha.

Here are just a few of those tweets:

The National Guard has been released in Minneapolis to do the job that the Democrat Mayor couldn’t do. Should have been used 2 days ago & there would not have been damage & Police Headquarters would not have been taken over & ruined. Great job by the National Guard. No games! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

“Chaos, lawlessness, and destruction take over New York.” @FoxNews When will Governor Cuomo call the Federal Government for help? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2020

LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2020