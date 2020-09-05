WATCH: Trump Campaign's New Ad Demolishes Biden Supporters

The Trump campaign on Saturday released a new ad highlighting the violence – including rioting and looting – that former Vice President Joe Biden and his supporters condone.

For months Democrats have told us that the Black Lives Matter protestors have been "peaceful." Just one look at places like Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis and now Kenosha show that these people are anything but "peaceful." Since when is burning down people's homes and buildings peaceful? Since when is looting – simply because they can – peaceful?

The left is so fearful of their own supporters and the cancel culture mob that they refuse to condemn what is currently taking place across the nation. They refuse to take responsibility for fanning the flames of violence.

The real question: how much longer does this have to go on before Democrats wake up and realize this violence is wrong? How many communities have to go down in flames before Democrats decide that maybe, just maybe, they should put their politics aside and realize this is bad for the nation?

Meet Joe Biden's Supporters pic.twitter.com/TyONcTlsV4 — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 5, 2020

Joe Biden's supporters are destroying communities across America. #BidenRiotspic.twitter.com/t5VbCfFG2G — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 5, 2020

And in case the left tries telling you the violence ended awhile ago, this is what took place Friday night:

Biden supporters continue to wreak havoc across America https://t.co/9oxbt33410 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 5, 2020