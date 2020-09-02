One Republican's Former Staffers Are All in on Getting Biden Elected

The national Super PAC known as Republican Voters Against Trump is working to help former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) win Florida come November. Never Trumpers Bill Kristol, Sarah Longwell and Tim Miller are spearheading the efforts.

The Super PAC tapped Mike Murphy, who worked on Jeb Bush's gubernatorial campaigns twice, and David Hill, a former pollster for the failed Republican presidential candidate, the Miami Herald reported.

RVAT plans to spend $8 million to $10 million on the effort dubbed "Project Orange Crush," which is targeting moderate Republicans and undecided voters.

From the Herald:

The group is focusing on Florida for three reasons: Biden’s narrow advantage in Florida-based polls, Florida’s status as the country’s largest swing state and the diversity of Florida’s electorate, much more than other key swing states like Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Republican Voters Against Trump also conducted polling with Florida Republicans and independent voters who aren’t fully committed to either Trump or Biden. The polling, conducted in July, found that a majority of voters in certain groups — women, independents and people age 65 and older who aren’t backing either candidate — were leaning towards Biden. Of those polled, a majority of men and registered Republicans were leaning towards Trump. The two candidates were tied overall, the poll found. The group said their poll results, which showed Biden leading among independents and getting 40% support from Republicans who aren’t sold on Trump, is evidence that a key group of voters can be persuaded to vote against the president with the right messaging campaign.

It's no surprise the Never Trumpers are making this move. Former staffers for Mitt Romney, John McCain, and George W. Bush are aligning themselves with Biden as a means of ousting Trump. In fact, a few days ago, Romney Alumni sent a letter stating they were backing Biden because "we desperately need a president that’s laser focused on putting the nation’s needs ahead of his own."

The folks who are pushing Biden are members of the GOP establishment, upset that voters chose an outsider instead of the same ol', same ol'.