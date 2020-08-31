WATCH: Starbucks Barista Creates a Poisonous 'Blue Lives Matter' Drink for Law Enforcement

A Barista that works at a Starbucks inside a Target in Indianapolis posted a TikTok video of a poisonous concoction he created for law enforcement officers. The Starbucks cup has the words "Blue Lives Matter" written on the side of the cup. The recipe includes more than a cup of bleach.

According to The Police Tribune, the video – which has since been deleted – had a caption on the video that said "All I want for Christmas is more dead cops.”

The Barista, identified as Van Greyson Hart, went through a step-by-step process to make the so-called drink.

“Hi guys, I updated my recipe for the Blue Lives Matter drinks,” the voice behind the camera said.

“First we’re gonna start with bleach, all the way to the third line," he said, pouring bleach into the Starbucks cup. “Then we’re gonna add ice because, you know, cops love ice."

He poured ice into the cup and then moved towards a blender where he poured bleach, ice, a red substance and a blue mixture.

"We add more bleach, a little blood of innocent black men. And then we add this special blue ingredient that Starbucks has,” he said. “We do have it and yes, we are holding out on you.”

He blended the concoction up and then poured it on top of the iced bleach that was sitting in the cup.

“Ahh, that beautiful blue color," he said, clearly proud of himself.

A Starbucks spokesperson explained to Townhall that all Starbucks locations inside grocery stores, like Target, are part of the coffee company's franchise. The employee, in this case, is actually a Target employee.

Target has not responded to Townhall's request for comment.

@Starbucks Is this acceptable to be poisoning people or even joking about poisoning people? Please take appropriate action and fire this gentleman! pic.twitter.com/spyzKVfsYW — Stacy Kitts (@Skitts01) August 31, 2020

This video is indicative of the anti-law enforcement sentiment that is taking place in our country right now. It's instances like these that cause men and women in blue great concern, especially when they attempt to grab food or coffee while in uniform.