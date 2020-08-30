Schiff's Latest Russia Warning Involves... Black Lives Matter?

Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) has spent the last two-and-a-half years telling Americans that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election. Despite hundreds of subpoenas and millions of dollars spent on the Mueller probe, the special counsel found no collusion took place. But that doesn't stop Schiff from continuing to make the claim.

In fact, on Sunday, Schiff made the ridiculous argument that the Russians infiltrated the Black Lives Matter movement as a way of getting President Trump reelected.

"In terms of what we can expect from the Russians and what the Russians are doing, the Russian four years ago, Dana, exploited Black Lives Matter. They set up their own false flags online to try and divide people on racial lines," he told CNN's Dana Bash. "There are, once again, doing their best in social media, in their overt media, and other means to grow these divisions."

Schiff said Americans should be concerned over the growing division that's "aggravating these tensions in our cities."

"We also have to worry about the Russians pushing out the president's false narratives about voting by mail," he said.

According to the congressman, President Trump is "willfully fanning the flames of violence" because it helps his reelection efforts.

"The president is only motivated by one thing: what's in it for him. And he sees this violence and his ability to agitate it as more useful to his campaign," Schiff said.

Rep. Adam Schiff: "The president is willfully fanning the flames of this violence... They believe the violence is helpful to them." https://t.co/brqA3hZtq6 pic.twitter.com/H2p89jY94n — The Hill (@thehill) August 30, 2020

At what point will Schiff realize that the Russians have nothing to do with the BLM movement? At what point will he open his eyes and realize that maybe, just maybe, the violence that's taking place in this country is because groups like Antifa are looting and rioting. Or maybe he'll suddenly realize that the violence continues because Democrats are afraid to lay down the law and stop the chaos that's ruining communities.

If President Trump was "fanning the flames of violence," then he wouldn't offer to send in the National Guard. He wouldn't offer to send whatever resources governors and mayors need to stop the rioting.

Schiff did get one thing right though: the rioting and violence is good for the president's reelection campaign, especially when Democrats have no control over their cities and governors refuse his help. Trump can at least say he tried to make the effort to help but was rejected at every turn. Schiff is mad that this is benefiting the president positively, without Trump having to lift a finger.