Michael Moore
VIP

Michael Moore Comes Out of His Basement to Warn Dems About the November Election

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Aug 29, 2020 7:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Michael Moore Comes Out of His Basement to Warn Dems About the November Election

Source: Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

Radical lefty filmmaker Michael Moore tends to hide for years at a time and make an appearance or two just before an election. In a lot of ways, he pounces on the opportunity to make a bunch of money. He cashes in and goes back into hiding until the next election cycle provides another opportunity. 

Moore made one of his rare comments on Friday when he shared a post on Facebook, warning about voter enthusiasm for President Donald Trump.

"Sorry to have to provide the reality check again, but when CNN polled registered voters in August in just the swing states, Biden and Trump were in a virtual tie. In Minnesota, it’s 47-47. In Michigan, where Biden had a big lead, Trump has closed the gap to 4 points. Are you ready for a Trump victory? Are you mentally prepared to be outsmarted by Trump again? Do you find comfort in your certainty that there is no way Trump can win? Are you content with the trust you’ve placed in the DNC to pull this off?" he asked. 

Moore admitted that there's an enthusiasm for the president that is lacking for former Vice President Joe Biden.

"The Biden campaign just announced he’ll be visiting a number of states— but not Michigan. Sound familiar? I’m warning you almost 10 weeks in advance," Moore explained. "The enthusiasm level for the 60 million in Trump’s base is OFF THE CHARTS! For Joe, not so much. Don’t leave it to the Democrats to get rid of Trump. YOU have to get rid of Trump. WE have to wake up every day for the next 67 days and make sure each of us are going to get a hundred people out to vote. ACT NOW!"

The left has absolutely zero enthusiasm for Biden. Progressives are upset that he lacks any substantial policy changes that they want, like Medicare for All. It's also hard to get excited about a candidate that can't remember what office he's running for or who his wife is. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
NPR Promotes New Book That Justifies Looting, Property Damage
Bronson Stocking

Rioters Left Behind a 'War Zone' That Residents Now Have to Clean Up
Beth Baumann
New Low for CNN: Network Pits Family of Slain Retired Officer David Dorn Against One Another
Bronson Stocking
How Rich: Chelsea Clinton Is Telling Parents How to 'Erode White Privilege' Out of Their Children
Beth Baumann

Kenosha Rioters Destroyed People's Livelihoods, Including an Immigrant's American Dream
Beth Baumann

Why CNN Is Coming to Kamala's Defense
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular