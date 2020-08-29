CNN Comes Out with a Bogus Article About How Trump Is Launching 'Baseless Attacks' on Harris

President Donald Trump chided Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) during his campaign stop in New Hampshire on Friday, saying he doesn't want to see her as the first woman as president, particularly because "she's not competent."

Trump: You know I want to see the first woman president also but I don’t want to see a woman president get into that position the way she’d do it and she’s not competent. pic.twitter.com/7CpFsE2wuo — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 28, 2020

According to CNN, Trump attacked Harris because he "has a history of making disparaging remarks about African Americans" and women.

"You know, I want to see the first woman president also, but I don't want to see a woman president get into that position the way she'd do it -- and she's not competent. She's not competent. They're all saying, 'We want Ivanka.' I don't blame you," Trump said. The attack on Harris came a day after the President wrapped the Republican National Convention, which focused a large portion of its program on convincing voters that he is kind to women and has worked on behalf of Black Americans, messaging aimed at countering the President's history of racist and sexist comments. ... The President has a history of making disparaging remarks about African Americans, including calling them "dumb" or "stupid" in public. He's specifically referred to some Black journalists, including some from CNN, in that way. He's told an Asian American reporter she should relax and keep her voice down when asking questions. Trump has also made a number of disparaging remarks about the intelligence and appearance of women over the years. He said MSNBC anchor Mika Brzezinski had a "low IQ." He said Arianna Huffington "is unattractive both inside and out." He's called Harris and other women who oppose his policies "nasty." And he's referred to women who live in suburbs as "housewives." While most suburban women work, he's argued that it is a term they embrace.

This is seriously the most absurd thing ever. If people want to be the vice president or president then he or she needs to be able to handle public scrutiny. It doesn't matter if they're white, black, brown, yellow, orange or any other color of the rainbow. Their record – or lack thereof – should be called into question if he or she did something that's questionable. Their record should undergo scrutiny so the American people know who they're electing and why.

Why is it okay for the New York Times to call into question Kamala's claims that her "progressive prosecutor" past aren't actually progressive? Why is it okay for Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) to slam Harris over her "tough on crime" image?

It's not racist or sexist to point out the policy differences. It's not racist to say that as DA, Harris locked up a number of black folks for truancy or that as AG, she sided with prosecutors accused of misconduct. It's not sexist to say that Harris attempts to play both sides of the coin: one by saying too many blacks are locked up and the other by being the one to lock them up.

The mainstream media needs to pipe down and stop providing cover to Harris simply because they're afraid of being called racist or sexist if they question the senator's record. Last time I checked, that was part of running for the White House (even if it's only as the veep).