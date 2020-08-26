WATCH: Elise Stefanik and Ronna McDaniel Reflect on the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment

August 18 marked the 100th anniversary of the passage and ratification of the 19th Amendment, which afforded women the right to vote. In honor of the celebration, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik reflected on the struggle women like Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony had while fighting for this right.

McDaniel traveled to New York's 21st Congressional District, which Stefanik represents, to look back on the history. Johnstown, New York, was Stanton's hometown and it sits right on the southern end of Stefanik's district.

"It was because of the courage of Stanton and women like her that the next generation of women succeeded in winning the right to vote," Stefanik said in a voice-over. "As Elizabeth Cady Stanton proclaimed, 'We now demand our right to vote according to the declaration of government under which we live. The right is ours. Have it, we must. Use it we will.'"

McDaniel pointed out that Stanton died before she had the opportunity to exercise her right to vote. The chairwoman hopes that women today will make a positive impact that will be felt 100 years from now.

Stefanik reminded Republicans that, as they go into the polls this November, it's important to remember that the Republican Party was the one who advocated and fought for a woman's right to vote.

"This is something that, as a Republican, I'm incredibly proud of and the American voters and the American people should be proud of that, how integral the Republican Party was in terms of fighting for women's suffrage," Stefanik said.