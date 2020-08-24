How a University Is Using a Big Brother Tactic to Enforce Coronavirus Rules

As colleges and universities head back into session, administrators are trying to figure out how to protect students and staff from the Wuhan coronavirus. The general consensus is rules can be enforced on-campus. It's off-campus where things get murky.

Northeastern University in Boston decided to take things a step further. The university received word of a social media poll a freshman was running. The student was asking his classmates whether or not they would be attending parties once school started. The school's spokesperson, Renata Nyul, said 115 students answered "yes," and another 640 said "no" to the poll.