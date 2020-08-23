Here's the Cherry-Picked Audio WaPo Used to Attempt to Tank Trump

The Washington Post on Saturday published a leaked audio tape of President Trump's older sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, allegedly saying he has “no principles” and was "cruel."

"His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God. I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy s***!" she allegedly said in the secret audio recording, which was recorded by Mary Trump. "But he's appealing to the base."

“All he wants to do is appeal to his base. He has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this,” she said, referring to the Trump administration's immigration policy that separated children from their parents during immigration court hearings. The policy was rescinded down the road.

According to the Washington Post, Mary Trump released the audio records when she was questioned about a claim she made in. her book about the president allegedly paying someone to take his SATs. She allegedly recorded 15 hours of conversations with her aunt, one of which included this information. They were then provided to WaPo's Michael Kranish. The reporter said some audio has been put online and others have not.

“She decided to reveal that she had secretly recorded her aunt…she provided me with a number of excerpts and audio tapes, some of which have been put online, some of which have not.” --@PostKranish reveals how he gained access to Mary Trump's secret recordings of her aunt. pic.twitter.com/pXXyfreY0u — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) August 23, 2020

Mary Trump claims she started recording family members in 2018 as part of a lawsuit over her inheritance and the comments from Barry were candid.

President Trump dismissed the claims as no big deal.

“Every day it’s something else, who cares?” President Trump said in a statement to WaPo. “I miss my brother, and I’ll continue to work hard for the American people. Not everyone agrees, but the results are obvious. Our country will soon be stronger than ever before!”

In the article, WaPo admitted Mary Trump is working overtime to get former Vice President Joe Biden.

Mary Trump, 55, told The Post recently that her uncle is unfit to be president and she plans to do “everything in my power” to elect Joe Biden. Her father, Fred Trump Jr., died of an alcohol-related illness when she was 16 in 1981. In her book, she says Donald Trump and his father mistreated her father.

Be prepared to hear more of these "secret tapes" between now and Election Day. Between Mary Trump's desire to take down the president and the Washington Post's disdain for Trump, it's only a matter of when it will happen, not if it will happen.