BREAKING: Kentucky Mall Is Currently Being Evacuated

A mall in Lexington, Kentucky is being evacuated after reports of an active shooter at the Fayette Mall.

FAYETTE MALL INCIDENT



Police have responded to a shooting at Fayette Mall that happened around 4 p.m. Sunday.



Please avoid the area. We will provide more information as it becomes available. #lexingtonky #fayettemall @FayetteMall — Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) August 23, 2020

Police have said it's no longer an active shooter incident but they're working to get people evacuated.

5 p.m. UPDATE - THIS IS NOT AN ACTIVE SHOOTER INCIDENT.



The mall is currently being evacuated and officers are checking each store. Mall patrons and employees are being sheltered on LexTran buses. Please continue to avoid the area if possible.#fayettemall #lexingtonky — Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) August 23, 2020

Additional police are still arriving at Fayette Mall after the reported shooting. pic.twitter.com/x9BIbh1VqQ — HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) August 23, 2020

There’s still a heavy police presence out at Fayette Mall. Officers are going in and out of the building. No word yet on injuries or suspects, but there are multiple fire department vehicles on scene. pic.twitter.com/Tl5PnAipoW — HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) August 23, 2020

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with additional information.