BREAKING: Kentucky Mall Is Currently Being Evacuated

Beth Baumann
|
|
Posted: Aug 23, 2020 5:29 PM
Source: Townhall Media

A mall in Lexington, Kentucky is being evacuated after reports of an active shooter at the Fayette Mall.

Police have said it's no longer an active shooter incident but they're working to get people evacuated.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with additional information.

Most Popular