All Wrong: Michelle Obama Explains Why President Trump Won in 2016

During the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, former First Lady Michelle Obama on Monday begged Americans to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden. Obama is under the impression that Democrats failed to show up in 2016, which is why President Donald Trump won the election.

"Well, a presidential election can reveal who we are too and four years ago too many people chose to believe their votes didn't matter. Maybe they were fed up. Maybe they thought the outcome wouldn't be close. Maybe the barriers felt too steep. Whatever the reason, in the end, those choices sent someone to the Oval Office who lost the national popular vote by nearly three million votes," Obama explained.

According to the former First Lady, one of the swing states that helped decide the election in favor of Trump did so by two votes per precinct.

"And we've all been living with the consequences," she said.

Interestingly enough, Obama believes that when the Trump administration came into power in 2017, they inherited a decent economy and allies who admired the United States.

What Michelle Obama fails to understand: President Donald Trump won the election because the silent majority stood up and fought. We endured eight years of this progressive agenda and said "enough." Americans were tired of business as usual. People were willing to take a chance on Trump because the knew what they would get if Hillary Clinton was president. People were scared to think of Hillary being in charge of the military when she didn't even care about Benghazi taking place. People were worried about a Hillary presidency because she's been desperate to win the White House. When someone wants something so bad you have to ask yourself why. What is their motivation?

Michelle, you can believe Trump won because Democrats didn't show up. The truth is patriots put In the footwork to make sure Democrats wouldn't take the White House.