WATCH: CNN's Latest Spin Over Mail-Ballots Takes a Ridiculous Nosedive

The Republican National Committee's Communications Director, Michael Ahrens, on Friday highlighted CNN's blatant media bias when it comes to mail-in voting. The left-wing news organization had an article about New Jersey's decision to utilize voting by mail. Conveniently, CNN left out the fact four men – one of which is a sitting councilman and one that is a councilman-elect – had charges pressed against them for voting fraud.

Yesterday, I highlighted local news reports of election chaos in Paterson, NJ to show how little national media covers them.



Today, @CNN derided what I "perceive to be problems" with what happened.



20% of ballots were thrown out and people are going to jail! pic.twitter.com/6lu39vCTnb — Michael Ahrens (@michaelahrens) August 15, 2020

How is there any dispute? https://t.co/XeCqWRegXE — Michael Ahrens (@michaelahrens) August 15, 2020

Another piece of irony in all this is how often national reporters lament the decline of local journalism. (I agree, it is a big problem.)



But then those same people cast aside reports from outlets like @northjersey and @NBCNewYork because they don't fit their narrative. — Michael Ahrens (@michaelahrens) August 15, 2020

From the New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal:

As described below, a number of today’s charges relate to the improper collection of mail-in ballots. Generally speaking, a voter who receives a mail-in ballot completes the ballot themselves and then returns the ballot by mailing it, placing it in a specially designated “drop box,” or delivering it to the County Board of Elections. However, New Jersey also allows a voter to provide the completed ballot to a “bearer,” who must complete the bearer certification on the ballot envelope in the presence of the voter and then return the ballot on behalf of the voter. Under state law, a bearer may collect and deliver ballots for no more than three voters in an election, and a candidate in the election is never permitted to serve as a bearer. The following four defendants were charged today by complaint-summons as indicated: Michael Jackson, 48, of Paterson—1st Ward Councilman and Council Vice President Fraud in Casting Mail-In Vote (3rd Degree)

Unauthorized Possession of Ballots (3rd Degree)

Tampering with Public Records (3rd Degree)

Falsifying or Tampering with Records (4th Degree) It is alleged that Jackson violated state election laws as a candidate by approaching one or more voters in Paterson in the district where he was running and collecting their official mail-in ballots for delivery to the Passaic County Board of Elections. It is further alleged that these mail-in ballots were delivered to the Board of Elections without information identifying the bearer, in violation of state election laws. In addition, Jackson allegedly procured and had in his possession more than three official mail-in ballots which were neither his own ballots, nor ballots for which he was identified as an authorized bearer. Lastly, Jackson allegedly received the official mail-in ballot of one voter without the ballot having been voted or sealed, and that ballot was subsequently delivered to the Board of Elections in a sealed envelope without information identifying the bearer. Alex Mendez, 45, of Paterson—3rd Ward Councilman-Elect Election Fraud (2nd Degree)

Fraud in Casting Mail-In Vote (3rd Degree)

Unauthorized Possession of Ballots (3rd Degree)

False Registration or Transfer (Third-Degree)

Tampering with Public Records (3rd Degree)

Falsifying or Tampering with Records (4th Degree) It is alleged that Mendez violated state election laws as a candidate by approaching one or more voters in Paterson in the district where he was running and collecting their official mail-in ballots for delivery to the Passaic County Board of Elections. It is further alleged that these mail-in ballots were delivered to the Board of Elections without information identifying the bearer in violation of state election laws. In addition, Mendez allegedly procured or submitted one or more voter registration applications, which he knew to be false, fictitious, or fraudulent, in that he knew the person for whom the application was procured was not eligible to vote in the election district identified on the application.

What's amazing is that it took eight people – Elizabeth Hartfield, Paul LeBlanc, Rachel Janfaza, Ellie Kaufman, Marshall Cohen, Jason Hoffman, Kelly Mena and Nicky Robertson – to write the story. Not one of them mentioned this voter fraud. And the bottom of the concluded in typical CNN fashion:

In reality, there is no widespread voter fraud in US elections, and nonpartisan experts say neither party automatically benefits when states expand access to mail-in voting.

Despite Aherns providing proof that voter fraud happened just a few months ago in New Jersey, Michael Smerconish doubled down during a segment:

"As recently as minutes before I came on air, maybe even as I speak, continues to give heft to retweet complaints, people who are noting what they perceive to be problems with the mail-in process," he explained. "So the confluence of events that you see coming together is this pre-existing situation developing with the so-called 'blue shift.'"

Yesterday, I highlighted local news reports of election chaos in Paterson, NJ to show how little national media covers them.



Today, @CNN derided what I "perceive to be problems" with what happened.



20% of ballots were thrown out and people are going to jail! pic.twitter.com/6lu39vCTnb — Michael Ahrens (@michaelahrens) August 15, 2020

How is proven voter fraud a "perceived" problem? At what point is this no longer a theory but a reality?

This is just yet another example of why people have absolutely zero faith in the mainstream media.