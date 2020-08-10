coronavirus
How One Southern California City Is Enforcing a Mask Mandate

Beth Baumann
Posted: Aug 10, 2020 7:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Cities, counties, and even some states have decided to mandate residents to wear masks. The goal is to keep the Wuhan coronavirus from spreading. The problem, however, is enforcement. Most law enforcement agencies don't have the bandwidth to respond to calls about someone not wearing a mask. There's also the issue of medical exemptions. Businesses and officers would be violating the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, commonly referring to as HIPPA.

To get around this issue, Hermosa Beach decided to hire private security to enforce mask wearing in public spaces. They will be working hand-in-hand with the Hermosa Beach Police Department. This weekend was a pilot run to see how helpful the security officials are and how many will be needed in the future, the Los Angeles Times reported. 

