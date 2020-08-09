WATCH: Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise Offer a Stark Warning About America's 2A Rights

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) has gone after the National Rifle Association in an attempt to get the civil rights organization dissolved. According to House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), James' move isn't about the NRA specifically, but about an overall agenda to silence conservatives."

“This lady, the Attorney General in New York, has been trying to shut the NRA down since she came into office. She is literally trying to weaponize her office to waste taxpayer money to go after a political vendetta that she has had against the NRA. And she’s made statements to that point long before there were any kind of allegations of wrongdoing," Scalise explained to Judge Jeanine Pirro. "But here’s an example of a prosecutor looking to put somebody away before they even see a crime, and she just wants to shut down the NRA. That’s not what taxpayer dollars are supposed to be used for. It’s an abuse of her office.”

Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH), who appeared on "Justice" alongside Scalise, said James' play is part of the same old playbook. He cited the 2012 election and Democrats using the IRS to target conservatives. In 2016, it was the Department of Justice that spied on the Trump campaign.

"The only thing the left wants people to do is protest. They don't want you to go to church. They don't want you to go to work. They don't want you to go to school. And now they're trying to come after your Second Amendment liberties as well," Jordan explained. "The same old left."

According to Jordan, the gun control agenda is one of the reasons to make sure President Donald Trump is re-elected in November.

Even though Scalise was the victim of gun violence during the 2017 Congressional baseball shooting, he credited officers with firearms for saving his life and the lives of those on the field. He said his example is proof that people use firearms every single day to defend themselves and their loved ones.

“I’m passionate about people’s Second Amendment rights. And in fact, people with guns who saved my life, and everybody else who was on that ball field because if it was just the gunman with a gun, and look, as Jim Jordan pointed out, the left has been wanting to take away our guns for a long time. This isn’t just about taking away our Second Amendment rights. It is about targeting conservatives," the Congressman warned.

"If there weren’t people with guns, I wouldn’t be here, and neither would a lot of other people. And every day in America, people use guns to save their lives," Scalise said.

"Look, they want to defund the police, and think about what that means. If you’re at your house, just you and your family, and there’s no police around or they’ve defunded the police like cities like New York and Minneapolis are doing," the Minority Whip said. "If somebody comes to your house, who’s there to protect you with you? It is you with your family with the gun. We better fight to protect our Second Amendment rights and don’t let the left take it away. Joe Biden wants to take our guns away, and he is letting these people run his agenda."

Democrats have long used gun control as one of their many litmus tests. The Second Amendment, in their eyes, means Americans are only allowed to have a musket. Owning multiple firearms wouldn't exist. And having the ability to protect yourself would be a thing of the past.