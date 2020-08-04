Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
VIP

Meet Lauren Boebert, the Conservative Version of AOC

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Aug 04, 2020 11:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Meet Lauren Boebert, the Conservative Version of AOC

Source: Photo Courtesy of Lauren Boebert

Lauren Boebert made waves last fall when she told then-presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke "hell no" he would not be taking away Americans' firearms, a policy the former Texas politician had long-touted. Her defense of the Second Amendment resonated with Americans. And now she's looking at taking her love of freedom and the Constitution to Washington to represent Colorado in Congress.

Boebert is the owner and operator of Shooters Grill in Rifle, a small town in Western Colorado. The restaurant is known for having waitresses that carry firearms while working. But that happened all by chance.

To continue reading, join Townhall VIP

Your support is more vital than ever to help us continue fighting. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

NYC Health Commissioner to De Blasio: Your COVID Response Sucks, So I'm Outta Here.
Matt Vespa
Here We Go: 2020 Democratic Platform Embraces 'Structural Reform' Power Grab on the Judiciary
Guy Benson
Explosion Desolates East Beirut
Micaela Burrow
Portland Man Who Injured U.S. Marshal With a Bomb Has Been Arrested
Katie Pavlich

NY GOP Reacts to Judge's Ruling on Mail-In Ballots
Cortney O'Brien
Hypocrisy on Parade: De Blasio Painted BLM Murals Without Permit, Demands Others Go Through 'Process'
Alex Corey
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular