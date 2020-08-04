Meet Lauren Boebert, the Conservative Version of AOC

Lauren Boebert made waves last fall when she told then-presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke "hell no" he would not be taking away Americans' firearms, a policy the former Texas politician had long-touted. Her defense of the Second Amendment resonated with Americans. And now she's looking at taking her love of freedom and the Constitution to Washington to represent Colorado in Congress.

Boebert is the owner and operator of Shooters Grill in Rifle, a small town in Western Colorado. The restaurant is known for having waitresses that carry firearms while working. But that happened all by chance.