Bernie Has a Message for His Supporters

Even though Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (D) is no longer in the running for the White House, the progressive is working to elect former Vice President Joe Biden as a means of ousting President Donald Trump. And he's hoping his supporters will get on board.

"People who support the progressive movement understand that the next three months are – maybe – are the most important three months in the modern history of our country in that all of us are going to have to come together and work in a way that we've never worked before to have the largest voter turn out in the history of this country," Sanders told MSNBC on Saturday.

According to the Vermont senator, the Democratic Party needs to unify behind the thought of sending President Donald Trump "packing" and electing former Vice President Joe Biden come November.

"The future of American democracy is at stake," he said.

Specifically, Sanders blamed the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic and the numbers of deaths on Trump, saying the president "doesn't believe in science."

"This is a moment for us to come together to defeat Donald Trump and I will do everything I can to make that happen," he said.

Sanders made it clear that his team is working to elect Joe Biden and progressives to Congress.

"It's no great secret that Joe Biden and I disagree on a number of issues. That's a fact. But what we're engaged in now is what we call 'coalition politics.' We're gonna fight out our differences after Biden is elected. Right now the immediate task is to come together to defeat Trump," the Vermont senator said.

Sanders said once Biden is president then progressives will push Biden further left to accomplish their agenda.

"My message to our supporters — hey, not only you get out to vote, vote early. Get your friends, your co-workers, your co-students, out to vote as well," he said.