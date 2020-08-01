new york times

NYT Union's Latest Diversity Suggestion Is Beyond Eye Roll-Worthy

Aug 01, 2020
Source: AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File

The New York Times' union, the NYTimesGuild, met with leaders from the newspaper to discuss how to "improve the working conditions" inside their newsroom, particularly for people of color. Not only does the union want the staff to be diverse and reflect the make up of New York City, but they also want to make a drastic change to the editorial process.

According to the NYTimesGuild, the newspaper should have a "sensitivity" reading before a story is published. 

The suggestion comes after the Times had internal fighting over an opinion piece penned by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR). In his piece, Cotton suggested that the United States military should be deployed to quell protests and riots that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. After the debacle, the Times' editorial page editor, James Bennet, resigned from his position. The editorial board also apologized for publishing Cotton's piece, saying it "did not meet our standards.”

Whatever happened to reporting the news without having to constantly worry about someone getting offended?

