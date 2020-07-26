No, Nancy. Your New Nickname for Trump Isn't Cute or Clever.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Sunday chided President Donald Trump's response to the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. According to Pelosi, Trump has made the entire situation "worse" since the beginning of the pandemic.

"The point of all of this is this president, I have a new name for him: Mr. Makes Matters Worse. He has made matters worse from the start. Delay. Denial. It's a hoax. It'll go away magically. It's a miracle. And all the rest," she told "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan.

According to the Speaker, the best way to send America's children back to school is by "funding It." Specifically, Pelosi wants to see money thrown at "ventilation, spacing, the additional teachers, and to lower the infection rate in the community in which they exist."

"That takes money," Pelosi said. Her solution to addressing the funding gap is by passing the Heroes Act.

What Pelosi fails to note: Trump never said the coronavirus was a hoax. He said Democrats are using the Wuhan coronavirus as their next hoax to impeach him and get him ousted from office. Even Snopes corrected that narrative.

If Trump made things worse from the beginning, why did he halt flights from China into the United States? While most people were against the decision in the beginning, health care officials – including Dr. Anthony Fauci – have said that was the single most important decision made thus far. If flights were still coming from China, the U.S. would be seeing much higher infection rates and deaths than we currently are experiencing.

The president has tried to offer the American people hope. He has tried to remain calm and collected so that people take the virus seriously without going into complete panic mode. What else does Negative Nancy want?