Former Chicago Bears Coach Has a Message for Kneeling Athletes

During an interview with TMZ, Former Chicago Bears Coach Mike Ditka shredded National Football League players that decide to kneel during the national them. According to Ditka, it's disrespectful to "protest" against the flag and the country that has provided opportunities to professional athletes.

"The whole kneeling thing in the NFL, you've got guys saying they're gonna do it. You know, baseball players, different teams, last night I watched baseball, you got the Red Sox and the As and the Giants, a lot of teams are kneeling, athletes are kneeling. In your league here, you're the chairman of this league, is that going to be allowed if the women want to take a knee during the anthem?" TMZ asked. "What's the policy on that from you guys?"

Ditka, the chairman of the X League, which is the professional women's football team, said if it was up to him, it wouldn't be an option.

“If you can’t respect our national anthem, get the hell out of the country. That’s the way I feel. Of course, I’m old fashioned. So, I’m only going to say what I feel. I think there’s a way you protest and there’s a way you don’t protest,” he explained. "You don't protest against the flag. You don't protest against this country that's given you the opportunity to make a living playing a sport you never thought would happen."

"So I don't wanna hear all that crap," Ditka concluded nonchalantly.

The left is canceling anyone and everyone they can. If someone has an even remotely conservative position, it's only a matter of time before he or she is canceled too.

Mr. Ditka better prepare for the cancel culture mob that is about to come after him, although it sounds like he does not care. You have to give him credit for standing up for his beliefs, our nation and against those that want to silence conservatives. If more people with influence said what they felt instead of what they think they are supposed to believe, the silent majority would be better represented throughout our nation and in Hollywood.



