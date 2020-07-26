WATCH: Woman Becomes Unhinged Over a Couple Not Wearing a Mask... and Sprays Them with Mace

A Southern California couple packed up their three-month-old Pug and a picnic lunch and headed to the dog park to enjoy the nice weather. Little did they know that the day would end with a trip to the emergency room and a police report.

Ash O’Brien and her husband, Jarrett Kelley, were sitting at a table at the Dusty Rhodes Dog Park in Ocean Beach when a lady flipped out about the pair not wearing a mask and bringing food into the park, which is against the rules. According to O'Brien and Kelley, no one else was at the park and they were practicing social distancing, which they say made wearing masks completely unnecessary. The duo said they were unaware of the no food rule.

“If we knew there was a no food policy, we wouldn’t have brought it into the park,” O’Brien told ABC 10.