Violet riots – not protests – have been taking place in Portland, Oregon for almost two months. Buildings have been defaced and set ablaze, citizens who are merely trying to get through the city are being attacked, and yet we keep hearing about "peaceful protests" that are taking place.

Mark Morgan, a senior official with the United States Custom and Border Protection, took to Twitter to lay out the various incidents that have taken place in Portland. Clearly, these aren't acts of "peaceful" protestors.

How many people have to be hurt before Democrats start calling this what this is? How many state, local and federal police officers have to be injured before Democrats admit that their "peaceful protests" are anything but peaceful? How many more months of this chaos needs to take place before Democratic leaders decide law and order is needed?