Progressive Organizations Demand the DNC Take a Stance on Israel

For the most part, Democrats are anti-Israel. They believe that Israel should cease to exist. After all, look at what some of their progressive darlings have said about conservatives that believe Israelis deserve to be protected, particularly because they stand for freedom and democracy. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) made the anti-Semitic remark that Americans who believe in protecting Israel's sovereignty have "dual loyalty."

Democrats have pushed that claim heavily since Omar and her other squad members – Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) – took office last year.

Now the progressive organizations IfNotNow Movement, Demand Progress, Justice Democrats, and Win Without War, are demanding the Democratic National Committee officially take an anti-Israel stance in its party platform.

Below is their statement (emphasis mine):

We are outraged by reports that the DNC platform will, once again, fail to even mention the illegal and unjust Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory. Condemning the Israeli occupation by name should be the bare minimum for any leader of the Democratic Party. For years, those opposed to self-determination and basic human rights for Palestinians have controlled the terms of the debate in order to shield the Israeli government from consequences for its ongoing human rights violations against Palestinians. Democrats should commit to building a future in which all Palestinians and Israelis live under full equality by upholding a foreign policy that centers human rights and dignity for all people.



At a time when the ongoing injustices against Black people in this country have sparked a national conversation about how we can fundamentally rethink our priorities as a country, the reported strides the platform makes towards progressive domestic and foreign policy more broadly are heartening. To leave out the fundamental reality that Palestinians face, however, is out of touch with the rest of the reported platform and the views of Democratic voters, especially in this moment. We urge the DNC Platform Committee to have the courage to correctly name the situation on the ground — a necessary precursor to taking meaningful action that can hold the Israeli government accountable for ongoing violations of human rights and international law.

Talks of police reform and changes in the United States have nothing to do with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has been going on for decades. To use what's happening in our nation now to advocate for a foreign policy decision that directly goes against everything the United States stands for is not only wrong, but it's a typical Democrat ploy.