AOC Shuts Up After Dana Loesch Hammers Her Over Defunding the Police

Earlier this week, freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) defended cuts to the New York City Police Department (NYPD), saying an uptick in crime proves the police are ineffective. According to the freshman congresswoman, the real reason crime is rising is because people are struggling to pay their rent and feed their children.

Conservatives pointed out the obvious flaws in AOC's thinking. Naturally, she took that as a win.

Dana Loesch corrected Ocasio-Cortez's take on defunding the police and reminded the congresswoman that she's far more privileged than she lets on.

AOC can't defend any of her policies so she resorts to attacking Loesch for being a former spokesperson for the National Rifle Association (as if that has anything to do with the topic at hand).

In a roundabout way, AOC advocated for keeping the NYPD's budget as is. If there's an uptick in crime before budget cuts, why would you get rid of officers? Wouldn't that mean that crime would continue to skyrocket?

Dana must have struck a nerve because Ocasio-Cortez magically disappeared and never responded yet again.

AOC, however, is indicative of a lot of the folks on the left. So many want to make themselves out to be people who grew up in bad neighborhoods and overcame adversity. It makes for a good story. As much as she claims to be from the Bronx, Brooklyn grew up in an affluent area. She went to a private university in Boston. For her to talk about fixing things for the poor is amazing, especially when she does it from a pedestal.

The truth is cops have a target – a literal target – on their back. The left has vilified them and made them out to be monsters when the majority of them want to serve their community with honor and respect. It's why so many officers are flocking to retirement.