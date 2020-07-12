7-Eleven Couldn't Celebrate Their Birthday with Slurpees. Here's What They Did Instead.

Slurpee lovers flock to 7-Eleven on July 11 every year to celebrate the gas station and convenience store's birthday. Everyone is entitled to a free slurpee to celebrate the day. In various parts of the country – including those where it reaches 100+ degrees during the summer – the annual tradition is cherished.

Because of the Wuhan coronavirus, 7-Eleven was forced to cancel its tradition. Instead of having one day where everyone is entitled to a free slurpee, they extended the giveaway to include the entire month of July. Those with 7Rewards accounts will automatically have the coupon uploaded to their card.

"At 7-Eleven, our top priority is the safety of customers, Franchisees and employees," 7-Eleven Senior Vice President Marissa Jarratt said in a statement. "Gathering nine million of our closest friends in stores on one day just didn't feel right, but I am heartened that we now have the opportunity to help the communities and neighborhoods that have been the lifeline of our business since 1927."

"For nearly two decades, July 11th has been the busiest day of the year for 7-Eleven stores as millions of customers visit us to kick off summer with their favorite frozen drink," Jarratt said. "But this year, we have to make changes for the greater good. I hope you'll join us for the in-person party next year."

In addition to changing how customers can get their free slurpee, the company is also donating one million meals – valued at $100,000 – to Feeding America. According to the convenience store, every dollar that's donated to Feeding America supplies at least 10 meals.