Conservative Women's Group Has an Interesting Request for Bill de Blasio

'Black Lives Matter' was painted on the streets of New York City and Washington, D.C. as a way of city officials showing their support for the movement. Questions have been asked about whether or not other political groups and organizations should have the ability to paint their messages on city-owned and maintained streets.

The conservative organization Women for America First sent a letter to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) asking to be able to paint their motto, "Engaging, Inspiring and Empowering Women to Make a Difference!"

The group's executive director, Kyle Jane Kremer, provided de Blasio with a number of location options, including on Fifth Avenue, where Black Lives Matter painted their mural. If Fifth Avenue didn't work for the mayor, the organization suggested FDR Drive outside of Gracie's Mansion. Another potential location includes 42nd Street near Times Square or City Hall Park.

"Regarding due concern, we would use the identical color paint and font as the Black Lives Matter Organization, self-fund such painting, and we further agree that the square footage used for our mural would be equal to the square footage used for the Black Lives Matter organization's mural," Kremer wrote.

The only request Women for America First had was for local authorities to help divert traffic while the organization created its mural.

Should de Blasio fail to grant the request, the organization is prepared to file a lawsuit, which has already been drafted.