EXCLUSIVE: Trump Campaign Has Roaring Success Despite an Unconventional 4th of July

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Jul 06, 2020 10:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

For roughly three months, former Vice President Joe Biden has been in his basement hiding. He's made a few rather odd appearances, with online supporters and during various media interviews. While Biden continues to camp out underground out of fear of the coronavirus, the Trump campaign and RNC has been hard at work, knocking on doors, making phone calls and registering voters for the November election.

Despite an unconventional 4th of July holiday weekend, where parades and other festivities were canceled, the Trump team had a successful National Weekend of Action. 

Nearly 10,000 Trump campaign volunteers knocked on over 340,000 doors and made over 1.7 million phone calls to potential voters.

This weekend alone, volunteers registered nearly 4,000 new voters and more than 52,000 voters across the nation interacted with the vote.gop website, including registering online, updating their current voter registration, or requesting a ballot.

After a successful National Weekend of Action this past weekend, Trump Victory has doubled the number of voter registrations that were collected in 2016.

“This Independence Day, our army of volunteers were proud to show their love for our country and love for President Trump by talking to voters about his incredible record of success," Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Townhall. "While the Biden operation continues to operate out of a Delaware basement and has yet to hire staff in many key states, the Trump Victory political juggernaut continues to charge toward November with our unstoppable volunteers and infrastructure.”

To date, the Trump campaign has successfully trained and mobilized more than 1.4 million volunteers and made more than 55 million contacts with voters.

Here's a look at volunteers across the nation: 

