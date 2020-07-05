Flooding in Japan Leaves Many of the Country's Most Vulnerable Devastated

Over the last few days, Japan experienced record rainfall. In fact, during a six-hour period, the country had 15 inches of rain, not including the rainfall sustained outside of that period. The flooding caused destruction, including mudslides that caused some houses to collapse.

More than 40,000 people were encouraged to evacuate as a result of the flooding. Although the evacuations were voluntary, many residents decided to stay home out of fear of catching the Wuhan coronavirus.