Kimberly Guilfoyle Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Posted: Jul 04, 2020 12:25 PM
Source: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

One of the Trump campaign's senior officials, Kimberly Guilfoyle, on Friday tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus. Guilfoyle underwent a coronavirus test before President Donald Trump's 4th of July address in front of Mount Rushmore. 

According to Sergio Gor, the Chief of Staff for the Trump Victory Finance Committee, Guilfoyle immediately quarantined despite being asymptomatic. Donald Trump Jr., the president's son and Guilfoyle's boyfriend, tested negative but is quarantining out of an abundance of caution.

"After testing positive, Kimberly was immediately isolated to limit any exposure. She's doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she's asymptomatic, but as a precaution will cancel all upcoming events," Gor said in a statement. "Donald Trump Jr. was tested negative, but as a precaution is also self isolating and canceling all public events."

Although Guilfoyle was attending the event in South Dakota, her and Trump Jr. did not travel with President Trump on Air Force One, the New York Times reported. She was the only person in her group to test positive for the Wuhan coronavirus.

The duo plans to drive from South Dakota back to the East Coast.

