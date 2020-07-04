How the Trump Campaign Celebrates Independence Day

The Trump campaign is using the 4th of July weekend to celebrate the United States' independence from Britain and to remind Americans that President Donald Trump is proud of the flag and our nation.
"On behalf of everyone at Team Trump, we want to wish America a happy Independence Day. While the past few months have not been easy, this special holiday is a great reminder of America's unbreakable spirit and our national perseverance. For nearly 250 years, our country has endured every challenge and obstacle that threatened our survival – and she will continue to be the brightest beacon of liberty and freedom in the world," Lara Trump, one of the campaign's senior advisers, said in a statement. "Today we also join President Trump in honoring the brave men and women in uniform who have helped make America great, as well as millions of courageous medical workers, manufacturers, and first responders who have helped defeat the worst of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Happy Independence Day, America!"
The campaign decided to use the opportunity to remind Americans about President Trump's love of country and the American flag. It's why they're flying a banner over thirteen beaches across the nation.
“President Trump respects the American flag and is standing up for our nation’s great history,” Tim Murtaugh, Trump 2020 communications director, said in a statement. “This Independence Day, Team Trump will fly banners across the country to remind Americans that President Trump will always defend the freedom and liberty that we all enjoy.”
These are the days and times the "Keep America Great" banner will fly across the skies:
Pensacola, FL
July 4th: 11:30am - 2:30pm
July 5th: 11:30am - 2:30pm
Daytona Beach, FL
July 4th: 12:30pm - 3:30pm
July 5th: 12:30pm - 3:30pm
Jacksonville, FL
July 3rd: 2:30pm - 5:30pm
July 4th: 1:30pm - 4:30pm
July 5th: 11:00am - 2:00pm
Myrtle Beach, SC
July 3rd: 1:30pm - 4:30pm
July 4th: 1:30pm - 4:30pm
July 5th: 1:30pm - 4:30pm
Virginia Beach, VA
July 3rd: 12:15pm - 3:15pm
July 4th: 2:00pm - 5:00pm
July 5th: 11:00am - 2:00pm
Atlantic City, NJ
July 3rd: 11:00am - 2:00pm
July 4th: 11:00am - 2:00pm
July 5th: 11:00am - 2:00pm
Bel Mar, NJ
July 3rd: 2:30pm - 5:30pm
July 4th: 2:30pm - 5:30pm
July 5th: 2:30pm - 5:30pm
Long Island, NY
July 4th: 10:30am - 1:30pm
July 5th: 1:30pm - 4:30pm
Cleveland, OH
July 3rd: 10:00am - 1:00pm
July 4th: 10:00am - 1:00pm
July 5th: 10:00am - 1:00pm
Erie, PA
July 3rd: 3:00pm - 6:00pm
July 4th: 3:00pm - 6:00pm
July 5th: 3:00pm - 6:00pm
Detroit, MI
July 3rd: 12:00pm - 3:00pm
July 4th: 12:00pm - 3:00pm
July 5th: 4:00pm - 7:00pm
Chicago, IL
July 3rd: 10:00am - 1:00pm
July 4th: 10:00am - 1:00pm
July 5th: 10:00am - 1:00pm
Milwaukee, WI
July 3rd: 3:00pm - 6:00pm
July 4th: 3:00pm - 6:00pm
July 5th: 3:00pm - 6:00pm
