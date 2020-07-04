How the Trump Campaign Celebrates Independence Day

The Trump campaign is using the 4th of July weekend to celebrate the United States' independence from Britain and to remind Americans that President Donald Trump is proud of the flag and our nation.

"On behalf of everyone at Team Trump, we want to wish America a happy Independence Day. While the past few months have not been easy, this special holiday is a great reminder of America's unbreakable spirit and our national perseverance. For nearly 250 years, our country has endured every challenge and obstacle that threatened our survival – and she will continue to be the brightest beacon of liberty and freedom in the world," Lara Trump, one of the campaign's senior advisers, said in a statement. "Today we also join President Trump in honoring the brave men and women in uniform who have helped make America great, as well as millions of courageous medical workers, manufacturers, and first responders who have helped defeat the worst of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Happy Independence Day, America!"