Oh, Brother: Dems Can't Even Condemn China's Role in the Coronavirus Pandemic

Ever since the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic began, Democrats have tiptoed around calling China out for being complacent. After all, China knew they had a deadly virus on their hands. It took them six days to alert the world about the coronavirus' ability to spread from human-to-human. The World Health Organization knew about Taiwan's concerns about the possibility of the coronavirus turning into a pandemic, yet they did nothing. To make matters even worse, China prevented researchers from trying to find out how the coronavirus started and President Xi Jinping personally asked Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to delay publishing vital information about the Wuhan coronavirus.

Instead of focusing on holding China accountable for unleashing this virus on the world, Democrats have been focused on President Trump referring to the coronavirus as the "Chinese virus."

They proved their hypocrisy yet again on Tuesday when they shot down a procedural vote that would have condemned "the cyber-attacks perpetrated by China and other rogue states on American institutions in an effort to disrupt or hinder the response to the novel COVID-19 pandemic." The resolution would have held those who carried out the attack responsible for the damage they caused while discouraging others from carrying out similar attacks.

During a floor speech on Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Michael McCaul (R-TX) reminded Americans about the havoc the Chinese Communist Party has caused.

"We've known for years that the Chinese Communist Party has been conducting cyberattacks on the United States aimed at not only stealing vital data but also destabilizing our economy. Recently, the FBI and DHS discovered CCP has taken their cyberattacks to a new low by attempting to hack into U.S. research facilities in an effort to steal COVID-19 vaccine research," McCaul said. "In other words, Mr. Speaker, at a time when scientists around the world are working together in an epic race against time to develop a life-saving vaccine, to rescue the world from the grits of the coronavirus, the CCP is trying to steal that research for their own selfish purposes. This news comes when the evidence has shown the Chinese Communist Party is responsible for allowing this virus to spread into a pandemic."

The vote failed 230 to 180, with not one single Democrat voting to hold China accountable.