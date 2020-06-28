Chris Christie Has a Stark Warning for President Trump Ahead of November Election

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday warned President Donald Trump about a potential loss in November. Christie believes polling is an insight into how the American people feel and the president needs to "change course" to prevent him from losing re-election.

The suggestions came up during a conversation with George Stephanopoulos on ABC's "This Week." The host referenced an interview the president did with Fox News' Sean Hannity, at which point Trump allegedly failed to explain what he would do during a second term.

"Does the president believe he's losing right now and what does he need to do about it?" Stephanopoulos asked.

“Well, listen, he is losing and if he doesn’t change course, both in terms of the substance of what he is discussing and the way that he approaches the American people, then he will lose,” Christie explained. "There's no question that while these national polls are less significant in terms of raw numbers, the trend is obvious. The trend is moving towards Joe Biden when Joe Biden hasn't said a word. Joe Biden's hiding in the basement and not saying anything."

According to the former New Jersey governor, Biden has no incentive to "do anything" when he's winning "by doing nothing."

"The president has to change course here, both in terms of the substance and answering that question much better than he did with Sean Hannity in terms of what he wants to do in a second term," he explained. "And, secondly, he needs to approach the American people in a different way than he's been approaching them recently."

Christie said he sees Trump as the "underdog" in the race but things could change between now and Election Day. He also used the analogy of Michael Dukakis being ahead of George H.W. Bush in the polls at this time during the election. Bush 41 ended up coming out victorious on Election Day.