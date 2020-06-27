WATCH: Black Cop Reveals the Reason Racism Exists – and It's Not Because of White People

Two black police officers stepped in to defend a white colleague after a white Black Lives Matter protestor accused the white officer of being racist, despite him having a black wife. The incident took place earlier this week in Washington, D.C. when an officer from the Metropolitan Police Department attempted to compliment the protestor's drawing.

"We’re done. My black wife is calling me. I’m going to have a conversation," the white officer said before walking away.

"That doesn’t mean that you’re not racist, sir. Just because you have one black friend or a black wife," she said. "You can still be racist. It has nothing to do with your acquaintances."

One of the black officers told the woman having a conversation with her was impossible because she has a "one-track mind."

"I wasn’t talking to you, sir," she replied. "I was talking to the white dude."

"Oh, because I can’t be racist, right?" he retorted.

"No, sir. I was talking to him. Systemically, systemically no, sir," she explained. "Systemically racism can only be white. Systemically, sir, individually it can be a different color but systemically it can only be white."

The black officer chided the woman, saying she isn't interested in a conversation that doesn't fit her agenda. The woman had the audacity to ask for the white officer to provide a photo of his wife and kids to prove he actually had a black significant other.

"How dare you ask for this man’s family?" the second black officer asked. "You don’t know him. You don’t know him. No, no, no, no, no, no. Why would you assume that because he’s white he can’t have a black wife? Why would you? I’m just curious. Let me, let tell you something."

"America has a sin problem. The world has a sin problem, ma’am, okay?" the second officer explained. "Jesus said, ‘I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one comes to Father except through Me.’ America and the world has a sin problem. You understand me? That’s where racism, injustice, and hate and anger and violence come from. It’s not about racism."