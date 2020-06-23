WATCH: President Trump Warns About the Left's Attempts to Replace America with a 'Repressive Regime'

During a rally in Phoenix on Tuesday, President Donald Trump warned about the dangers of electing members of the "radical left" to office, especially when it comes to law and order. According to the president, the left has one goal: obtaining absolute power.

"The radical left, they hate our history, they hate our values and they hate everything we prize as Americans. And we're right because our country didn't grow great with them. It great with you and your thought process and your ideology," President Trump said to a cheering crowd. "The left-wing mob is trying to demolish our heritage so they can replace it with a new repressive regime that they alone control."

"They're tearing down statues. They're desecrating monuments and purging dissenters. It's not the voice of a peaceful political movement. It's the behavior of totalitarians and tyrants and people that don't love our country. They don't love our country," he explained. "The left is not trying to promote justice or equality or lift up the downtrodden."

"They have one goal: the pursuit of their own political power, for whatever reason. That's their goal. That really seems to be their goal," Trump said. "Their goal or their sickness. And if you give power to people that demolish monuments and attack churches and seize city streets and set fires to buildings, then nothing is sacred and no one is safe."

Across the country, left-wing mobs are trying to tear down American history.



He also reminded young Americans that voters have a choices between two futures: one based on the left's vision of "unity and discord" or the right's vision of "equal opportunity and equal justice."

Trump said Americans should look to Seattle as an example of what would take place if the Democrats win in November.