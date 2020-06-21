One of the Officers Accused in George Floyd's Killing Went Grocery Shopping. Here's How People Responded.

One of the former Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd – J. Alexander Keung – was confronted while grocery shopping at the Cub Foods in Plymouth, Minnesota. The woman filming the confrontation wanted to know why Keung was "comfortably shopping" instead of behind bars.

"What's your name?" she asked, clearly recognizing him.

"Oh, yeah. That's me," he said, realizing the woman recognized him.

"It is you," she said.

He nodded in agreement.

"So, you're out of prison, and you're comfortable shopping in Cub Foods as if you didn't do anything?" she asked.

"I wouldn't call it comfortably," he explained. "I would just say getting necessities or helping."

"I don't think you should have that right. I don't even think you should be out on bail," she said.

"I can understand that," Keung replied.

"How does it feel?" she asked.

"I'm sorry you feel that way," he said before walking away.

"No, you're not sorry. You're literally outside here comfortably as if you didn't kill that man," she said. "Did you think that people weren't going to recognize you? Honestly, did you? You don't have the right to be here. You killed someone in cold blood. You do not have the right to be here."

"I understand. I'll pay for my stuff and get out of here," Keung said, pointing to the Oreos and milk in his hand.

"No, we don't want you to get your stuff. We want you to be locked up," she said, following him. "You're honestly in Cub Foods comfortably shopping, out of prison? Honestly, do you feel any remorse for what you did? Do you?"

Keung told the woman he was going to pay for his stuff and go. The lady then proceeded to tell everyone in the vicinity that he "was the officer let out of jail today for shooting George Floyd – err, I'm sorry, suffocating him."

The woman told Keung he wouldn't be able to go about his life in Minnesota without people recognizing him and knowing who he is.

"You're not going to be able to live comfortably in Minnesota after this – or anywhere," she said. "And you will be going back to jail. Trust. Trust."

She then asked Keung how he posted bail.

"How'd you get the money?" she asked. "And you're lucky they don't have your address."

look who my sister caught at Cub Foods in Plymouth. J. Alexander Keung, one of the officers who lynched #GeorgeFloyd in cold blood. pic.twitter.com/PVX4pFijab — josiah (@jk3rd_) June 21, 2020

According to WCCO-TV, Keung's bail was set at $750,000. Hennepin County Jail's roster said Keung was released around 7 p.m. Friday night.

The officer who actually pressed his knee into Floyd's neck – Derek Chauvin – has been charged with second- and third-degree murder and third-degree manslaughter. The other officers – Tou Thao and Thomas Lane and Keung – have been charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter.