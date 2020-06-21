Minneapolis

Minneapolis Was Shattered Because of Riots. Now a Shooting Leaves 11 Injured and One Dead

Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Jun 21, 2020 11:15 AM
Source: Townhall Media

In the wee hours Sunday morning, 12 people sustained gunshot wounds in Minneapolis' Uptown, just a few miles from where George Floyd was killed. Eleven received non-life-threatening injuries but one succumbed to their injuries.

Initially, Minneapolis Police thought there were only 10 victims. That number later climbed to 12.

According to Libor Jany, a reporter for the Star Tribune, there was confusion about the number of victims because the area had multiple shootings overnight. Police were having to determine which shooting each of the victims was from. 

Here's a look at the scene, which is a couple of miles from where George Floyd was killed:

According to WCCO-TV, the suspect is still at large and five detectives from the Minneapolis Police Department have been brought in to investigate. 

There were four other shooting incidents in the Uptown area Saturday night (via WCCO):

– A woman was shot after an argument on the 1100 block of Olson Memorial Highway around 9:30 p.m. Saturday
– A man was shot multiple times, suffering life threatening injuries, outside a Crystal bar at around 2 a.m. Sunday
– Adult male critically wounded in shooting near 4th Precinct, incident happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday
– 2 men arrived at North Memorial Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries at 3:42 a.m. Sunday

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.

