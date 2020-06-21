Minneapolis Was Shattered Because of Riots. Now a Shooting Leaves 11 Injured and One Dead

In the wee hours Sunday morning, 12 people sustained gunshot wounds in Minneapolis' Uptown, just a few miles from where George Floyd was killed. Eleven received non-life-threatening injuries but one succumbed to their injuries.

Multiple people shot in area of 2900 block Hennepin S. Please stay away from this area. More info when available — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) June 21, 2020

Initially, Minneapolis Police thought there were only 10 victims. That number later climbed to 12.

** SHOOTING UPDATE **

10 people at area hospitals suffering from gunshot wounds. All are alive with various severity levels of injuries. — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) June 21, 2020

** SHOOT UPDATE **

12 people have suffered gunshot wounds in an incident on 2900 block of Hennepin S. 1 adult male died and 11 have no -life-threatening wounds — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) June 21, 2020

According to Libor Jany, a reporter for the Star Tribune, there was confusion about the number of victims because the area had multiple shootings overnight. Police were having to determine which shooting each of the victims was from.

A police spokesman says there are between 8-10 victims, saying “we’re trying to ascertain” which victims at area hospitals were injured in the Uptown shooting, and which were wounded in another, unrelated shooting. Says that in the Uptown incident, gunfire broke out about 12:37. — Libor Jany (@StribJany) June 21, 2020

Here's a look at the scene, which is a couple of miles from where George Floyd was killed:

Blood on the ground after a 7 were hit in a shooting in Uptown, Minneapolis just now:pic.twitter.com/3nqiZmUOcU — Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) June 21, 2020

The spokesman said that the shooting started in the middle of the 2900 block of Hennepin and continued through the end of the block; windows at a shoe store and the Uptown Theatre were apparently shot out. pic.twitter.com/A5AIw2zgLi — Libor Jany (@StribJany) June 21, 2020

According to WCCO-TV, the suspect is still at large and five detectives from the Minneapolis Police Department have been brought in to investigate.

There were four other shooting incidents in the Uptown area Saturday night (via WCCO):

– A woman was shot after an argument on the 1100 block of Olson Memorial Highway around 9:30 p.m. Saturday

– A man was shot multiple times, suffering life threatening injuries, outside a Crystal bar at around 2 a.m. Sunday

– Adult male critically wounded in shooting near 4th Precinct, incident happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday

– 2 men arrived at North Memorial Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries at 3:42 a.m. Sunday

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.