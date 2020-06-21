Man Vandalizes Idaho's Liberty Bell with an Anti-American Sentiment

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE

Patriots decided to stand guard outside of the Idaho Capitol building in Boise on Saturday to keep an eye on the Black Lives Matter protest that was taking place. Citizens were concerned about potential vandalism that has been seen recently all across the country. And their concerns proved justified.

A man in an older white Geo Prism pulled up to the capitol, got out of his car and etched "F*K USA" into the state's Liberty Bell with a knife.

The man jumped back into his car and drove away.

Although witnesses did not get the actual engraving on camera, they did get a description of the man and the license plate of the vehicle, which they turned over to Idaho State Police. Capitol security officers turned over similar information to the agency.

Pam Hemphill, one of the eyewitnesses, told the Idaho Dispatch "the man looked approximately 45-years-old, had short blonde hair, a big belly, and was caucasian." She also claimed to have seen the man at Black Lives Matter protests earlier this month.

Another witness, Cin Alfonso, told Townhall the suspect was white, in his 50s and appears to be between 250 and 300lbs.

"As the Idaho State Police investigation is ongoing, no additional information is available at this time," the agency said in a release Sunday afternoon, KBOI-TV reported. "Additional information will be released as it becomes available."

Just a few weeks ago, 18-year-old Shannon Heatherly disrupted peaceful protestors by spraypainting the columns and front facade of the south side of the Capitol Building. She was later arrested and charged with felony malicious injury to property, KMVT-TV reported.