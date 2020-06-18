iPhone

iPhone Users Are Being Encouraged to Use App That Tracks Police Interactions

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Jun 18, 2020 10:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
iPhone Users Are Being Encouraged to Use App That Tracks Police Interactions

Source: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

As nationwide protests continue across the country in response to George Floyd's death, an unarmed black man who was killed when a police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck, Americans are being more cognizant of their interactions and encounters with members of law enforcement. They are making sure to record interactions with police officers. Because of that, a mobile app that was developed a few years ago is resurfacing.

iPhone users can download a shortcut that will trigger the phone to record via voice command. All a person has to do is say, "Hey Siri, I'm getting pulled over" for the app to trigger. It pauses all music and sounds, dims the screen, puts it on Do Not Disturb mode, sends a message to a designated contact with a location and a notice that the phone's user has been pulled over. The phone then prompts the video to pop up. The user can hit the record button to film the encounter. Once the user stops the video, it is sent to the designated contact. The user can also upload the video to a DropBox or iCloud account.

Here's how to download the app (via CNN):

Step 1: To set it up, first download the "Shortcuts" app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Then you have to run another shortcut in the Shortcuts app. If you tap "Gallery" on the bottom right corner, you will see other shortcuts you can run.

Step 3: Next, go to settings, and scroll down to "Shortcuts." Tap it and then toggle the "Allow Untrusted Shortcuts" to on.

Step 4: Open this link in Safari to download the "I'm getting pulled over" shortcut. Tap "Get Shortcut."

Step 5: Once it opens, scroll down and tap "Add Untrusted Shortcut."

Step 6: Choose a contact(s) for who you would like to send your location and a copy of the video recording to. Then tap done.

Robert Petersen created the app in September of 2018 to provide Americans – particularly minorities – with a peace of mind.

"It's one of those things where 99.9 percent of the time you won't ever need it, but for the 0.1% it could be a very huge help to have a recording of an improper police interaction," Petersen told KCTV last year. "I just wanted a way for anyone to have proof of their version of events in the unlikely scenario that something unexpected happens during a police interaction. And if 1 in 10,000 people find my Shortcut useful at all I'd be glad."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
ABC Writes Glowing Portrayal of Brooks as Dedicated Family Man, Criminal Record Tells Different Story
Leah Barkoukis
Leftist Mayor Changes Tune on BLM Protests After Her Home Targeted
Leah Barkoukis

Trump Reveals the One Scenario That Would Result In Police Departments Being Abolished
Beth Baumann
'I'll Light That B**ch on Fire': CHOP Members Become Unhinged Over a Trump Supporter
Beth Baumann
Atlanta Police Walk Out After District Attorney Charges Former Officer With Murder
Bronson Stocking
WATCH: DA in Brooks Shooting Called Tasers Deadly Weapons Two Weeks Ago
Bronson Stocking
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular