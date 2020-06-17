'I'll Light That B**ch on Fire': CHOP Members Become Unhinged Over a Trump Supporter

Seattle's "autonomous zone" – aka CHAZ aka CHOP aka whatever they decide to call themselves next – continues to get stranger and stranger by the day. The people holding out in the zone have made demands and asked for people to bring things like soy milk and tents to help out everyone residing in the area. We knew they were out there and out of touch with reality, but it looks like it's worse than we once thought.

A man holding an American flag and wearing a Make America Great Again hat paraded around the zone and stopped to look at a memorial of pictures (presumably of those who have been killed during an interaction with police). Instantly, people from the zone told him they were triggered by his flag and hat.

"Hey sir, this is a very traumatizing space for a lot of people and I don't think it's necessary to be here," one woman said. "If that is your opinion, this is not the space for you! This is not a space for you and we understand – it's really just traumatizing for people. It's traumatizing. It's traumatic. Your hat and your flag are traumatic at this point."

Another woman jumped in.

"What's your point? Like what are you trying to gain?" the second woman asked. "There's really nothing."

The first woman jumped back into the conversation.

"You're looking at dead bodies. You're looking at dead bodies and you're wearing a hat that says you support the person that killed them!" she explained. "You support the system that killed them. Don't look at them! And don't stand in this space. It's not for you. It's not for you. We're here –"

A black woman stepped up to the conversation.

"Please tell me that's not a Make America Great Again hat," she said. The first two women nodded and confirmed that the man was wearing a MAGA hat.

"So he just came here to stir up sh*t," the woman concluded. "Wanna get your a** whooped!"

All three woman yelled at the man.

"Someone got a lighter?" the woman commanded. "I'll light that b**ch on fire, to be honest with you."

These people are delusional. This guy carried an American flag and said absolutely nothing to them. For all they know, he could agree that police reforms need to take place. They assumed that he's against them because he's wearing a MAGA hat. Supporting President Trump doesn't automatically equate to being against police reform. The issue is much more complex than that.

For all these women know, this man was paying respect to people who died. Who are they to decide what "space" he belongs in?