Cancel culture is alive and well. If you're a conservative or support President Donald Trump, it's only a matter of time before the left comes after you. That's what happened late Monday night when someone dug up one of Kayleigh McEnany's tweets about enjoying Dominos.
Lefties launched their cancel culture, saying they would boycott Dominos because they thanked McEnany for being a customer. Here's the kicker: this was almost 8 years ago.
FUN FACT: @dominos is wayyyy better than any NYC pizza— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 9, 2012
@kayleighmcenany That's one heck of a compliment! Thanks for the love! #WEAPPRECIATEIT!— Domino's Pizza (@dominos) November 9, 2012
One of the real kickers? The Lincoln Project's Rick Wilson claimed Dominos killed their brand.
You just killed your brand. #ETTD https://t.co/NdGee87xvH— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 16, 2020
What he probably didn't expect was Dominos to clap back at him.
Welp. It's unfortunate that thanking a customer for a compliment back in 2012 would be viewed as political. Guess that's 2020 for ya.— Domino's Pizza (@dominos) June 16, 2020
In fact, most of conservative Twitter enjoyed the response.
Dominos delivers!— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) June 16, 2020
Right, @kayleighmcenany? https://t.co/q4dXhFJ3Ul
Rick Wilson is one of the few people pathetic enough that he can get owned by a pizza chain on twitter dot com— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 16, 2020
I love this so much. ?? Thanks @dominos for firing back with common sense. https://t.co/6ST8wXnUZ0— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) June 16, 2020
Count me a @dominos fan for life. Not for being political, mind you. For refusing to bow to politics. That’s all I ask. pic.twitter.com/RsHfdwFFrC— Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) June 16, 2020
Freaking slay @dominos! https://t.co/qgcRCdlWcq— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 16, 2020
I’m ordering a pizza from @dominos and doing a free commercial on their behalf later for handily owning a toad today— Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) June 16, 2020
Even RT, a Russian news outlet, dunked on Wilson.
Counterpoint: digging up an 8 year old reply from a brand thanking someone for a compliment is much more hurtful to your personal brand than anything else. As evidenced by the endless dunking your mentions are filled with.— RT (@RT_com) June 16, 2020
How were you ever a ‘strategist’? https://t.co/QZI3eP39oB
He wasn't too worried.
OH NO!— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 16, 2020
A QAnon who describes itself as "Digital Soldier, Meme Division" is on my trail!
How will I survive? pic.twitter.com/W7ZQoThtu7
But things took an interesting turn when Caleb Hull shared evidence that Wilson's wife posted a photo that had am ice chest covered with a Confederate flag and the saying "the south will rise again."
Hey @TheRickWilson, why did you delete this? pic.twitter.com/DkeyTDiYo9— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 16, 2020
HAHA he blocked me after this pic.twitter.com/juXBJy8FeO— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 16, 2020
Hi @TheRickWilson, not sure if you realize, but your wife posted this on Instagram. May want to delete that one too! pic.twitter.com/ISg1xUVS1u— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 16, 2020
“THE SOUTH WILL RISE AGAIN” is what the cooler says on the top. Great work @MSNBC this is your hero.— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 16, 2020
She didn’t deny it ??????? pic.twitter.com/z4i7BMh0hF— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 16, 2020
And then it was revealed that Wilson celebrated an attack on Army soldier, all in the name of "justice" for Trayvon Martin.
Daily Beast commenter Rick Wilson celebrated an attack on an Army soldier as "justice for Trayvon." https://t.co/gF3FClq5IM— Monitoring the Situation Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 16, 2020
Woah, color me shocked that within a few hours perpetual loser Rick Wilson has been exposed for celebrating the beating of an Army soldier and displaying the confederate flag on his social media.— Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) June 16, 2020
You have to be another level “woke” to employ #RacistRickWilson. https://t.co/e5HuD6CxPP pic.twitter.com/5t4gE9IUah
He might want to rethink his brand strategy before giving Dominos advice.
Hey @TheRickWilson,— Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) June 16, 2020
That’s a nice Confederate Flag Cooler you’ve got there. Doesn’t really seem to match your current SJW brand though ?? pic.twitter.com/2fFVRCsyw5