Rick Wilson Attempts to Dole Out Insults But His Past Comes Back to Haunt Him

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Jun 16, 2020 6:58 PM
Cancel culture is alive and well. If you're a conservative or support President Donald Trump, it's only a matter of time before the left comes after you. That's what happened late Monday night when someone dug up one of Kayleigh McEnany's tweets about enjoying Dominos. 

Lefties launched their cancel culture, saying they would boycott Dominos because they thanked McEnany for being a customer. Here's the kicker: this was almost 8 years ago.

One of the real kickers? The Lincoln Project's Rick Wilson claimed Dominos killed their brand.

What he probably didn't expect was Dominos to clap back at him.

In fact, most of conservative Twitter enjoyed the response.

Even RT, a Russian news outlet, dunked on Wilson.

He wasn't too worried.

But things took an interesting turn when Caleb Hull shared evidence that Wilson's wife posted a photo that had am ice chest covered with a Confederate flag and the saying "the south will rise again."

And then it was revealed that Wilson celebrated an attack on Army soldier, all in the name of "justice" for Trayvon Martin.

He might want to rethink his brand strategy before giving Dominos advice.

Most Popular