Cancel culture is alive and well. If you're a conservative or support President Donald Trump, it's only a matter of time before the left comes after you. That's what happened late Monday night when someone dug up one of Kayleigh McEnany's tweets about enjoying Dominos.

Lefties launched their cancel culture, saying they would boycott Dominos because they thanked McEnany for being a customer. Here's the kicker: this was almost 8 years ago.

FUN FACT: @dominos is wayyyy better than any NYC pizza — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 9, 2012

@kayleighmcenany That's one heck of a compliment! Thanks for the love! #WEAPPRECIATEIT! — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) November 9, 2012

One of the real kickers? The Lincoln Project's Rick Wilson claimed Dominos killed their brand.

What he probably didn't expect was Dominos to clap back at him.

Welp. It's unfortunate that thanking a customer for a compliment back in 2012 would be viewed as political. Guess that's 2020 for ya. — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) June 16, 2020

In fact, most of conservative Twitter enjoyed the response.

Rick Wilson is one of the few people pathetic enough that he can get owned by a pizza chain on twitter dot com — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 16, 2020

I love this so much. ?? Thanks @dominos for firing back with common sense. https://t.co/6ST8wXnUZ0 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) June 16, 2020

Count me a @dominos fan for life. Not for being political, mind you. For refusing to bow to politics. That’s all I ask. pic.twitter.com/RsHfdwFFrC — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) June 16, 2020

I’m ordering a pizza from @dominos and doing a free commercial on their behalf later for handily owning a toad today — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) June 16, 2020

Even RT, a Russian news outlet, dunked on Wilson.

Counterpoint: digging up an 8 year old reply from a brand thanking someone for a compliment is much more hurtful to your personal brand than anything else. As evidenced by the endless dunking your mentions are filled with.



How were you ever a ‘strategist’? https://t.co/QZI3eP39oB — RT (@RT_com) June 16, 2020

He wasn't too worried.

OH NO!



A QAnon who describes itself as "Digital Soldier, Meme Division" is on my trail!



How will I survive? pic.twitter.com/W7ZQoThtu7 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 16, 2020

But things took an interesting turn when Caleb Hull shared evidence that Wilson's wife posted a photo that had am ice chest covered with a Confederate flag and the saying "the south will rise again."

HAHA he blocked me after this pic.twitter.com/juXBJy8FeO — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 16, 2020

Hi @TheRickWilson, not sure if you realize, but your wife posted this on Instagram. May want to delete that one too! pic.twitter.com/ISg1xUVS1u — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 16, 2020

“THE SOUTH WILL RISE AGAIN” is what the cooler says on the top. Great work @MSNBC this is your hero. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 16, 2020

She didn’t deny it ??????? pic.twitter.com/z4i7BMh0hF — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 16, 2020

And then it was revealed that Wilson celebrated an attack on Army soldier, all in the name of "justice" for Trayvon Martin.

Daily Beast commenter Rick Wilson celebrated an attack on an Army soldier as "justice for Trayvon." https://t.co/gF3FClq5IM — Monitoring the Situation Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 16, 2020

Woah, color me shocked that within a few hours perpetual loser Rick Wilson has been exposed for celebrating the beating of an Army soldier and displaying the confederate flag on his social media.



You have to be another level “woke” to employ #RacistRickWilson. https://t.co/e5HuD6CxPP pic.twitter.com/5t4gE9IUah — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) June 16, 2020

He might want to rethink his brand strategy before giving Dominos advice.