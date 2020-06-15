Southern California Gym Has a Unique Way to Protect Clients From the Coronavirus

As states move through various phases of reopening, businesses – especially those that have a high traffic volume – are forced to address the possibility of spreading the Wuhan coronavirus. A gym in Redondo Beach, California decided to take a unique approach to protect its clientele. In addition to sanitizing their hands, having their temperatures taken and signing a waiver, clients will be assigned an individual pod to work out in.

Inspire South Bay Fitness' pods are made of shower curtains and pipes. Each pod features its own workout equipment so that clients can remain somewhat protected while visiting the gym.

“It’s been really tough, we weren’t sure if we were gonna [be] able to reopen again,” gym owner Peet Sapsin told KRON-TV. “But because now that we’ve come up with this solution, it’s a lot more affordable and, now, we can reopen back up a little more safer and healthier for our clients.”

Some counties in California have been approved to move forward with their reopening process, including Los Angeles Counties. Gyms and fitness centers were given the green light to reopen on Friday.

One of the biggest challenges is the capacity change that gyms are facing. Most will have to move to half capacity, classes will be trimmed or moved outside to allow for social distancing, and visitors will have to check out equipment.