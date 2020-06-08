Reminder: Here's What the Democrat Media Complex Said About Protests Just Weeks Ago

Just a few weeks ago, Americans were taking to the street to protest state and local shutdowns that happened as a result of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. Millions of people were unemployed because their place of business was not considered "essential." They had enough of overreaching governors, like Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan, having ridiculously strenuous lockdown orders that prevented them from doing things like buying seeds and clothing at the store. As a result, Americans gathered at city halls and capitol buildings to let their government officials know they weren't happy with having to put their livelihoods on hold.

When those people protested, the Democrat Media Complex was disgusted. People were called "extreme" and "dangerous" because they decided to practice their First Amendment right.

"Those pictures in those clashes really show that the chaos – " CNN Senior National Security Analyst Lisa Monaco said.

"And you're out there with guns." Don Lemon said. "Who the hell do you think you are? I don't understand what is wrong with people. Stay at home!"

"It's not clear what they're demanding," MSNBC's Joy Reid said. "Demanding to infect other people, demanding to make other people sick."

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) argued that protests were dangerous because people could catch the virus and take it home to their vulnerable loved ones.

"I'm asking if they'd be willing to sign away their right to treatment if and when they get infected," Joy Behar, co-host of "The View," asked.

Flash forward to the present and these very same people are applauding those who are protesting the death of George Floyd. They're even in denial about the rioting and looting that's taking place.

"That ain't a riot what we're seeing right now in Minneapolis," Reid said.

"Please, show me where it says protests are supposed to be polite and peaceful," CNN's Chris Cuomo said.

Pelosi said it's "heartwarming" to see so many George Floyd protestors.

"People are risking COVID to explain to this country that we're fed up!" Reid said.

SUPERCUT!



The media's super consistent messaging on protesting during Covid19 pic.twitter.com/Iq5hTJKcPO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 8, 2020

It's amazing that the Democrat Media Complex is willing to shut down anyone who protests lockdowns, saying they deserve to get the Wuhan coronavirus or that their gatherings will result in a massive spread. But notice how they change their tune when it comes to the Black Lives Matter protests?

If we're in the middle of a pandemic and they want people to stay home, be safe and prevent the spread of disease, fine. But that talking point should stay the same regardless of what political issue is taking place in our nation. Either protests and rallies – or whatever you want to call them – will result in a spike in coronavirus cases or it won't. Last I checked COVID doesn't infect people based on their political ideology.